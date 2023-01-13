RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) closed Thursday at $16.71 per share, up from $16.54 a day earlier. While RXO Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 11, 2023, Stifel Downgraded RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on January 09, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RXO. Wells Fargo also rated RXO shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for RXO, as published in its report on December 09, 2022. Jefferies’s report from December 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for RXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RXO Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RXO is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a gain of 1.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.10, showing growth from the present price of $16.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RXO Inc. Shares?

RXO Inc. (RXO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Trucking market. When comparing RXO Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Orbis Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in RXO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.39%.

RXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.01% at present.