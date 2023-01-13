The share price of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) rose to $3.80 per share on Thursday from $3.64. While Latham Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -80.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.66 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.84% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SWIM. Goldman also Downgraded SWIM shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. BofA Securities November 11, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 11, 2021, and set its price target from $18 to $27. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for SWIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Latham Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SWIM is recording an average volume of 714.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.57%, with a gain of 13.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.72, showing growth from the present price of $3.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is based in the USA. When comparing Latham Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 204.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has decreased by -18.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,202,545 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.4 million, following the sale of -1,442,583 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -220,040 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,064.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -100,542 position in SWIM. Russell Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.54%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $5.31 million. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.