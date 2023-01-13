The share price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rose to $45.31 per share on Thursday from $40.96. While Sage Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 10.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAGE rose by 3.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.74 to $27.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.93% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) to Neutral. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SAGE. Berenberg also rated SAGE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for SAGE, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Jefferies’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SAGE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SAGE is recording an average volume of 480.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a gain of 15.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.50, showing growth from the present price of $45.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sage Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAGE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAGE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SAGE has increased by 5.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,317,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $259.27 million, following the purchase of 340,436 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in SAGE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 182,895 additional shares for a total stake of worth $202.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,932,518.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 44,812 position in SAGE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 40731.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.16%, now holding 3.48 million shares worth $142.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG decreased its SAGE holdings by -0.08% and now holds 2.97 million SAGE shares valued at $121.92 million with the lessened 2500.0 shares during the period. SAGE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.70% at present.