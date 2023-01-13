As of Thursday, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DICE) stock closed at $29.98, up from $29.51 the previous day. While DICE Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DICE rose by 46.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.99 to $12.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DICE. Stifel also rated DICE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on July 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DICE, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for DICE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

One of the most important indicators of DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DICE is recording 625.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a loss of -3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.43, showing growth from the present price of $29.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DICE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DICE Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DICE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DICE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in DICE has increased by 31.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,848,911 shares of the stock, with a value of $238.41 million, following the purchase of 1,640,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in DICE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 51.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 991,890 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,902,217.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 138,833 position in DICE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC sold an additional 56297.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.86%, now holding 1.92 million shares worth $66.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its DICE holdings by -4.31% and now holds 1.64 million DICE shares valued at $56.94 million with the lessened 73672.0 shares during the period. DICE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.