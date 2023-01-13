IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) closed Thursday at $24.59 per share, up from $20.53 a day earlier. While IGM Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 19.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IGMS fell by -1.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.98 to $12.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.72% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Jefferies started tracking IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on October 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for IGMS. BofA Securities also rated IGMS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 29, 2022. Wedbush November 05, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for IGMS, as published in its report on November 05, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for IGMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of IGM Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IGMS is recording an average volume of 224.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.70%, with a gain of 43.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.09, showing growth from the present price of $24.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IGMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IGM Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IGMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IGMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Redmile Group LLC’s position in IGMS has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,336,507 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.44 million, following the purchase of 2,152 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,156,102.

During the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL added a 450,000 position in IGMS. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.45%, now holding 2.22 million shares worth $48.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its IGMS holdings by -7.00% and now holds 0.96 million IGMS shares valued at $21.17 million with the lessened 72422.0 shares during the period. IGMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.60% at present.