A share of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) closed at $33.06 per share on Thursday, up from $32.65 day before. While Progyny Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGNY fell by -30.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.10 to $25.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.55% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, SVB Leerink Downgraded Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PGNY. Truist also rated PGNY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on December 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $60. Citigroup November 22, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PGNY, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Berenberg’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $81 for PGNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Progyny Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PGNY is registering an average volume of 848.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 14.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.57, showing growth from the present price of $33.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Progyny Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Health Information Services market, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is based in the USA. When comparing Progyny Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 78.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PGNY has increased by 2.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,645,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $280.06 million, following the purchase of 162,332 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PGNY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 133,370 additional shares for a total stake of worth $243.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,655,448.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B subtracted a -731,402 position in PGNY. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.53%, now holding 3.82 million shares worth $139.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC increased its PGNY holdings by 15.45% and now holds 2.51 million PGNY shares valued at $91.83 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. PGNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.40% at present.