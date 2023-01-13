Within its last year performance, GAN fell by -77.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.47% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) to Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on August 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GAN. B. Riley Securities also rated GAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2021. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GAN, as published in its report on July 17, 2020. Macquarie’s report from June 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GAN Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GAN is recording 268.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.82%, with a gain of 26.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.70, showing growth from the present price of $1.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GAN Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,447,453 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.28 million, following the purchase of 2,447,453 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in GAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -48,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,838,885.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC subtracted a -243,148 position in GAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 4479.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.62%, now holding 0.71 million shares worth $0.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, AWM Investment Co., Inc. decreased its GAN holdings by -14.64% and now holds 0.58 million GAN shares valued at $0.78 million with the lessened 100000.0 shares during the period. GAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.40% at present.