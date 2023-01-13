Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) closed Thursday at $2.61 per share, up from $2.50 a day earlier. While Apyx Medical Corporation has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APYX fell by -79.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.56 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.45% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) recommending Buy. A report published by Dougherty & Company on April 02, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APYX.

Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Apyx Medical Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and APYX is recording an average volume of 331.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a gain of 4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apyx Medical Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Archon Capital Management LLC’s position in APYX has increased by 28.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,452,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.08 million, following the purchase of 757,781 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,398,279.

During the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC added a 36,500 position in APYX. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 65.47%, now holding 2.5 million shares worth $4.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its APYX holdings by 0.77% and now holds 1.4 million APYX shares valued at $2.47 million with the added 10700.0 shares during the period. APYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.