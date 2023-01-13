Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) marked $97.67 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $95.44. While Axcelis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 42.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.71 to $46.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Needham Reiterated Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on December 10, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACLS. Needham also reiterated ACLS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2021. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ACLS, as published in its report on August 12, 2020. The Benchmark Company’s report from August 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ACLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 397.62K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACLS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 18.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.40, showing decline from the present price of $97.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 49.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACLS has increased by 1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,770,804 shares of the stock, with a value of $381.0 million, following the purchase of 51,037 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 177,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $229.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,874,033.

During the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC added a 166,524 position in ACLS. PRIMECAP Management Co. sold an additional 31145.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.85%, now holding 1.65 million shares worth $131.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ACLS holdings by -5.59% and now holds 1.4 million ACLS shares valued at $112.1 million with the lessened 83155.0 shares during the period. ACLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.