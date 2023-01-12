Within its last year performance, WLMS fell by -69.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.71% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WLMS is recording an average volume of 81.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.95%, with a loss of -0.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WLMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WLMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WLMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wynnefield Capital, Inc.’s position in WLMS has increased by 0.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,461,332 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.33 million, following the purchase of 52,726 additional shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in WLMS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -79,606 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,368,892.

During the first quarter, Wax Asset Management LLC subtracted a -750,984 position in WLMS. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased an additional 20666.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.11%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $2.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Francis Capital Management LLC increased its WLMS holdings by 12.25% and now holds 1.81 million WLMS shares valued at $2.05 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. WLMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.20% at present.