Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) closed Wednesday at $7.34 per share, up from $6.99 a day earlier. While Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has overperformed by 5.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOMA rose by 16.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.18 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2020, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA/Merrill on May 12, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LOMA. Morgan Stanley August 13, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LOMA, as published in its report on August 13, 2019. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

The current dividend for LOMA investors is set at $1.25 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LOMA is recording an average volume of 142.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a gain of 9.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.37, showing growth from the present price of $7.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in LOMA has decreased by -0.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,258,428 shares of the stock, with a value of $55.25 million, following the sale of -16,163 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,873,428.

During the first quarter, TRUXT Investimentos Ltda. added a 62,500 position in LOMA. Autonomy Capital Research LLP purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 67.32%, now holding 1.01 million shares worth $6.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA increased its LOMA holdings by 27.62% and now holds 0.81 million LOMA shares valued at $5.45 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. LOMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.90% at present.