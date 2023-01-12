In Wednesday’s session, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) marked $1.56 per share, down from $1.62 in the previous session. While Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAST fell by -46.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.01 to $1.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.66% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on January 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TAST. Raymond James October 12, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for TAST, as published in its report on October 12, 2020. Wolfe Research’s report from September 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8 for TAST shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TAST has an average volume of 120.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.36%, with a gain of 4.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Russell Investment Management LLC’s position in TAST has decreased by -10.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,060,722 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.07 million, following the sale of -232,971 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in TAST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -167,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,767,597.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP added a 128,600 position in TAST. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 71031.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.85%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $2.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Manhattan Co. decreased its TAST holdings by -31.69% and now holds 1.03 million TAST shares valued at $1.54 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period. TAST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.