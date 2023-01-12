Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) closed Wednesday at $20.95 per share, up from $19.35 a day earlier. While Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 8.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLRX rose by 77.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.25 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.62% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PLRX. Citigroup also rated PLRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $33. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PLRX, as published in its report on May 25, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from December 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for PLRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLRX is recording an average volume of 382.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.54%, with a gain of 11.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.91, showing growth from the present price of $20.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PLRX has increased by 85.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,945,053 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.27 million, following the purchase of 2,738,382 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another increased to its shares in PLRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,439,203 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,508,204.

PLRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.