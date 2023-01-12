In Wednesday’s session, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) marked $8.13 per share, up from $8.04 in the previous session. While Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THRX fell by -17.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.21 to $4.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for THRX. Wedbush also rated THRX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for THRX, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for THRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and THRX has an average volume of 116.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.70%, with a gain of 14.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.67, showing growth from the present price of $8.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in THRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in THRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in THRX has decreased by -7.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,802,535 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.65 million, following the sale of -380,123 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in THRX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,794 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,381,489.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 65,723 position in THRX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 3371.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.55%, now holding 0.61 million shares worth $4.04 million. THRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.