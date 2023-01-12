Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) marked $51.66 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $50.50. While Elastic N.V. has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC fell by -53.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.23 to $46.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.89% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 03, 2023, Oppenheimer Reiterated Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) to Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ESTC. Robert W. Baird also rated ESTC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $73. Monness Crespi & Hardt August 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ESTC, as published in its report on August 11, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for ESTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Elastic N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.53M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ESTC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a gain of 1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.72, showing growth from the present price of $51.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESTC has increased by 2.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,264,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $444.49 million, following the purchase of 155,371 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,847,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $296.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,847,733.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 159,030 position in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.41%, now holding 4.65 million shares worth $284.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ESTC holdings by 1.20% and now holds 3.21 million ESTC shares valued at $196.34 million with the added 38150.0 shares during the period. ESTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.70% at present.