VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) marked $6.21 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $6.28. While VNET Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET fell by -32.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.29 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on May 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VNET. HSBC Securities also Upgraded VNET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2021. Goldman November 19, 2021d the rating to Sell on November 19, 2021, and set its price target from $32.80 to $11.50. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for VNET, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of VNET Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.65M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VNET stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a gain of 0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.90, showing growth from the present price of $6.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Advisors’s position in VNET has increased by 5.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,676,821 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.49 million, following the purchase of 509,512 additional shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management made another decreased to its shares in VNET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,925,962 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,437,005.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC subtracted a -585,673 position in VNET. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 22556.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.61%, now holding 3.71 million shares worth $18.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Oasis Management increased its VNET holdings by 29.66% and now holds 3.41 million VNET shares valued at $17.09 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period. VNET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.