The share price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) rose to $25.13 per share on Wednesday from $22.21. While RAPT Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 13.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAPT fell by -23.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.96 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RAPT. CapitalOne also rated RAPT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 21, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on May 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $44. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RAPT, as published in its report on December 09, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from August 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $49 for RAPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

To gain a thorough understanding of RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RAPT is recording an average volume of 364.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.55%, with a gain of 14.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.90, showing growth from the present price of $25.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RAPT has decreased by -28.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,079,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.45 million, following the sale of -1,254,941 additional shares during the last quarter. FIAM LLC made another decreased to its shares in RAPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -437,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,527,027.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC subtracted a -200,657 position in RAPT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 8466.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.50%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $29.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RAPT holdings by 159.52% and now holds 1.27 million RAPT shares valued at $22.52 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period. RAPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.20% at present.