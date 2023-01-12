A share of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) closed at $28.85 per share on Wednesday, up from $27.86 day before. While MP Materials Corp. has overperformed by 3.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP fell by -36.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.19 to $23.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recommending Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated MP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 01, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MP, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MP Materials Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MP is registering an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 15.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.32, showing growth from the present price of $28.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Other Industrial Metals & Mining market, MP Materials Corp. (MP) is based in the USA. When comparing MP Materials Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 49.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. QVT Financial LP made another decreased to its shares in MP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -75,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $451.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,579,440.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 491,570 position in MP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 4.02 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 119.19%, now holding 7.4 million shares worth $246.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MP holdings by 11.27% and now holds 4.3 million MP shares valued at $142.91 million with the added 0.44 million shares during the period. MP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.30% at present.