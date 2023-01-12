A share of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) closed at $35.83 per share on Wednesday, up from $35.73 day before. While Autohome Inc. has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHM rose by 2.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.89 to $20.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) to Neutral. A report published by CLSA on July 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ATHM. The Benchmark Company February 28, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATHM, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. UBS’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ATHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

It’s important to note that ATHM shareholders are currently getting $0.53 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Autohome Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATHM is registering an average volume of 700.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a gain of 3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.10, showing growth from the present price of $35.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autohome Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is based in the China. When comparing Autohome Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in ATHM has decreased by -34.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,179,961 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.78 million, following the sale of -3,308,813 additional shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ATHM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -341,289 additional shares for a total stake of worth $175.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,877,320.

During the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -191,195 position in ATHM. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.61%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $96.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIL Investment Advisors increased its ATHM holdings by 2.67% and now holds 2.71 million ATHM shares valued at $80.98 million with the added 70417.0 shares during the period. ATHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.