Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) closed Wednesday at $14.56 per share, up from $14.31 a day earlier. While Freshworks Inc. has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSH fell by -38.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.78 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) to Hold. A report published by Wolfe Research on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for FRSH. Credit Suisse also rated FRSH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2022. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FRSH, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for FRSH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Freshworks Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FRSH is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a loss of -2.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.23, showing growth from the present price of $14.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshworks Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRSH has increased by 38.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,483,295 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.5 million, following the purchase of 3,440,792 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,595,886.

At the end of the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its FRSH holdings by 75.59% and now holds 5.2 million FRSH shares valued at $76.85 million with the added 2.24 million shares during the period. FRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.