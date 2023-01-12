CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) closed Wednesday at $31.28 per share, up from $31.24 a day earlier. While CVR Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 72.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.26 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.22% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) to Peer Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on January 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CVI. Wolfe Research also Upgraded CVI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Credit Suisse December 07, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CVI, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

The current dividend for CVI investors is set at $1.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CVR Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVI is recording an average volume of 792.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 4.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc. Shares?

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market. When comparing CVR Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 78,521 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,197,993.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 474,471 position in CVI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 47976.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.57%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $70.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CVI holdings by 7.00% and now holds 1.53 million CVI shares valued at $56.29 million with the added 99890.0 shares during the period. CVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.