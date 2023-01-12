In Wednesday’s session, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) marked $28.93 per share, up from $27.36 in the previous session. While PAR Technology Corporation has overperformed by 5.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAR fell by -39.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.35 to $20.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.27% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on May 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PAR. BTIG Research also reiterated PAR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on December 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $65. Sidoti March 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PAR, as published in its report on March 16, 2021. Sidoti’s report from February 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for PAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PAR Technology Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PAR has an average volume of 300.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 5.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.50, showing growth from the present price of $28.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PAR Technology Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,119,996 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.03 million, following the purchase of 3,119,996 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PAR holdings by -0.81% and now holds 1.54 million PAR shares valued at $37.5 million with the lessened 12592.0 shares during the period.