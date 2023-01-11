A share of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) closed at $84.74 per share on Tuesday, down from $86.16 day before. While QuidelOrtho Corporation has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QDEL fell by -31.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $131.88 to $66.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.34% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for QDEL. UBS also Upgraded QDEL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on September 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $90. UBS initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for QDEL, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $110 for QDEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

QuidelOrtho Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QDEL is registering an average volume of 673.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a loss of -0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $119.29, showing growth from the present price of $84.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QDEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuidelOrtho Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Diagnostics & Research market, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is based in the USA. When comparing QuidelOrtho Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QDEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QDEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,345,691 shares of the stock, with a value of $555.95 million, following the purchase of 6,345,691 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QDEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -36,529 additional shares for a total stake of worth $390.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,458,020.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 239,110 position in QDEL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased an additional 0.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 59.66%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $225.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its QDEL holdings by 11.11% and now holds 2.51 million QDEL shares valued at $219.66 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. QDEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.