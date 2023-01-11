The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) marked $0.69 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.55. While The Beachbody Company Inc. has overperformed by 25.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BODY fell by -67.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.47 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.54% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BODY. Loop Capital also Downgraded BODY shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Robert W. Baird November 16, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 16, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $4. Guggenheim November 16, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BODY, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for BODY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Beachbody Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -95.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 522.91K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BODY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.84%, with a gain of 30.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.56, showing growth from the present price of $0.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BODY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Beachbody Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BODY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BODY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Raine Capital LLC’s position in BODY has increased by 0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,495,521 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.25 million, following the purchase of 26,075 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BODY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -650,083 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,843,342.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 255,032 position in BODY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.55%, now holding 2.07 million shares worth $1.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BODY holdings by 8.73% and now holds 1.86 million BODY shares valued at $1.3 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. BODY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.30% at present.