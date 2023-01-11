As of Tuesday, Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock closed at $51.22, up from $43.02 the previous day. While Kura Sushi USA Inc. has overperformed by 19.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRUS fell by -8.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.60 to $30.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) recommending Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for KRUS. Daiwa Securities initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KRUS, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. Craig Hallum’s report from July 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for KRUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KRUS is recording 117.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.76%, with a gain of 8.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.25, showing growth from the present price of $51.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Sushi USA Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stephens Investment Management Gr’s position in KRUS has decreased by -3.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 854,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.17 million, following the sale of -34,345 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 354,445 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 354,445.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 77,535 position in KRUS. Portolan Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.08%, now holding 0.3 million shares worth $19.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its KRUS holdings by -0.18% and now holds 0.28 million KRUS shares valued at $18.71 million with the lessened 524.0 shares during the period. KRUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.