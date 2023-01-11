Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) marked $2.03 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.13. While Pardes Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -4.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRDS fell by -85.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.94 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.22% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on January 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRDS.

Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 276.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PRDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.89%, with a gain of 12.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pardes Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in PRDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.34%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PRDS holdings by 17.36% and now holds 1.71 million PRDS shares valued at $1.54 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. PRDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.70% at present.