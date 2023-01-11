Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) marked $1.89 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $1.91. While Graphite Bio Inc. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRPH fell by -82.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.54 to $1.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.47% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, SVB Leerink Downgraded Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for GRPH. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated GRPH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2022. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GRPH, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for GRPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH)

In order to gain a clear picture of Graphite Bio Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 259.56K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GRPH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.10%, with a loss of -41.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.43, showing growth from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Graphite Bio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ecor1 Capital LLC’s position in GRPH has increased by 261.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,712,096 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.16 million, following the purchase of 4,129,961 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in GRPH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -354,528 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,851,711.

During the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP added a 865,000 position in GRPH. Citadel Advisors LLC sold an additional 19283.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.57%, now holding 1.21 million shares worth $4.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GRPH holdings by 12.87% and now holds 1.2 million GRPH shares valued at $4.22 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. GRPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.