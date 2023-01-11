The share price of European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) rose to $15.74 per share on Tuesday from $15.66. While European Wax Center Inc. has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWCZ fell by -37.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.25 to $12.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.13% in the last 200 days.

On August 30, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) recommending Neutral. A report published by Truist on August 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group also rated EWCZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 30, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for EWCZ, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Jefferies’s report from August 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for EWCZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of European Wax Center Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EWCZ is recording an average volume of 431.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a gain of 21.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.88, showing growth from the present price of $15.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWCZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze European Wax Center Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) is based in the USA. When comparing European Wax Center Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 245.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 138.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EWCZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EWCZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AllianceBernstein LP’s position in EWCZ has increased by 17.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,737,555 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.69 million, following the purchase of 398,115 additional shares during the last quarter. BAMCO, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EWCZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 273,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,590,400.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC added a 348,850 position in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 71.86%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $25.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its EWCZ holdings by -9.27% and now holds 1.58 million EWCZ shares valued at $22.96 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. EWCZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.