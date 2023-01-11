In Tuesday’s session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) marked $34.09 per share, up from $33.27 in the previous session. While Phreesia Inc. has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHR fell by -4.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.82 to $13.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.34% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Needham Reiterated Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PHR. SVB Leerink also Upgraded PHR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on October 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PHR, as published in its report on September 16, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from April 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Phreesia Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PHR has an average volume of 307.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a gain of 10.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.43, showing growth from the present price of $34.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phreesia Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PHR has increased by 23.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,448,401 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.39 million, following the purchase of 1,214,464 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PHR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 120,047 additional shares for a total stake of worth $103.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,708,009.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 857 position in PHR. Brown Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.82%, now holding 2.92 million shares worth $81.26 million. PHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.