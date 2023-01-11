As of Tuesday, Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock closed at $12.47, up from $11.61 the previous day. While Rain Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 7.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAIN rose by 3.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.22 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 128.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RAIN. Goldman also rated RAIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RAIN, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for RAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)

One of the most important indicators of Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RAIN is recording 85.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.85%, with a gain of 55.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rain Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its RAIN holdings by 10.43% and now holds 0.81 million RAIN shares valued at $6.25 million with the added 76449.0 shares during the period. RAIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.