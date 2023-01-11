A share of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) closed at $2.15 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.00 day before. While Renren Inc. has overperformed by 7.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RENN rose by 77.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.50 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.21% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2013, Oppenheimer Downgraded Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) to Perform. A report published by Maxim Group on May 31, 2012, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RENN. Maxim Group also Downgraded RENN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2012. Maxim Group September 23, 2011d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RENN, as published in its report on September 23, 2011. Maxim Group’s report from August 01, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for RENN shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating.

Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Renren Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RENN is registering an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.61%, with a gain of 44.30% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Renren Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Auto & Truck Dealerships market, Renren Inc. (RENN) is based in the China. When comparing Renren Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -250.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oasis Management’s position in RENN has decreased by -1.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,829,216 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.89 million, following the sale of -46,213 additional shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC made another increased to its shares in RENN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 122.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 309,584 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 561,373.

During the first quarter, Two Seas Capital LP added a 105,270 position in RENN. Whitefort Capital Management, LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.85%, now holding 0.49 million shares worth $15.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, CSS LLC increased its RENN holdings by 76.14% and now holds 0.25 million RENN shares valued at $8.11 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. RENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.