A share of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) closed at $29.83 per share on Tuesday, down from $31.04 day before. While Cutera Inc. has underperformed by -3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUTR fell by -19.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.38 to $29.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 28, 2022, Stephens Reiterated Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) to Overweight. Maxim Group also Upgraded CUTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on June 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $55. Stifel May 05, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CUTR, as published in its report on May 05, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from April 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for CUTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cutera Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -225.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CUTR is registering an average volume of 371.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.99%, with a loss of -30.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.60, showing growth from the present price of $29.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cutera Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUTR has increased by 3.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,518,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.82 million, following the purchase of 86,173 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,770,400.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 138,505 position in CUTR. FIAM LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.94%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $70.62 million.