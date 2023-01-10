SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) closed Monday at $0.54 per share, up from $0.50 a day earlier. While SeaChange International Inc. has overperformed by 8.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAC fell by -62.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.67 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.12% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2019, Lake Street Upgraded SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) to Buy. A report published by Dougherty & Company on February 26, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SEAC. Lake Street also Upgraded SEAC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 07, 2017. Dougherty & Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 07, 2017, but set its price target from $4 to $4.50. Dougherty & Company resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SEAC, as published in its report on August 24, 2016. Lake Street’s report from August 24, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $3 for SEAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BWS Financial also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SeaChange International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEAC is recording an average volume of 148.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.42%, with a gain of 14.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaChange International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SEAC has increased by 2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,795,403 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.81 million, following the purchase of 40,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SEAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.75%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SEAC holdings by 6.95% and now holds 0.23 million SEAC shares valued at $0.1 million with the added 14900.0 shares during the period. SEAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.00% at present.