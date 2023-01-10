Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) marked $1.65 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.56. While Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has overperformed by 5.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBD fell by -83.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.01% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 24, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DBD. Wedbush also Upgraded DBD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2022. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DBD, as published in its report on June 21, 2021. Sidoti’s report from February 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DBD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DBD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a gain of 16.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DBD has increased by 1.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,546,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.68 million, following the purchase of 138,927 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DBD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 490,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,698,271.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 3,188,070 position in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.48%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $6.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its DBD holdings by -18.92% and now holds 2.68 million DBD shares valued at $5.76 million with the lessened -0.62 million shares during the period. DBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.