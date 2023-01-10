SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) closed Monday at $2.74 per share, up from $2.73 a day earlier. While SmartRent Inc. has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMRT fell by -66.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.71 to $2.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Imperial Capital started tracking SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) recommending Outperform. Compass Point also rated SMRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on February 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $9. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SMRT, as published in its report on February 14, 2022. Colliers Securities’s report from February 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for SMRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SmartRent Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SMRT is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a gain of 12.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.84, showing growth from the present price of $2.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SmartRent Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s position in SMRT has decreased by -0.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,686,231 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.55 million, following the sale of -54,234 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,400,860 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,442,134.

During the first quarter, Long Pond Capital LP added a 4,459,725 position in SMRT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.47%, now holding 6.96 million shares worth $16.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its SMRT holdings by 0.37% and now holds 5.47 million SMRT shares valued at $13.28 million with the added 20180.0 shares during the period. SMRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.20% at present.