As of Monday, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (NYSE:BFLY) stock closed at $2.28, up from $2.23 the previous day. While Butterfly Network Inc. has overperformed by 2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BFLY fell by -64.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.72 to $2.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.50% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On November 29, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BFLY. UBS also rated BFLY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on June 21, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20.

Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Butterfly Network Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BFLY is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a loss of -7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Butterfly Network Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BFLY has increased by 0.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,208,828 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.66 million, following the purchase of 39,120 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BFLY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,203,766 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,317,673.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC added a 3,746,755 position in BFLY. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 12740.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.14%, now holding 9.01 million shares worth $29.1 million. BFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.