Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) marked $1.67 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.43. While Sharps Technology Inc. has overperformed by 16.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Sharps Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 39.17K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STSS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.93%, with a gain of 38.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sharps Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in STSS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.46%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its STSS holdings by -30.11% and now holds 3261.0 STSS shares valued at $4207.0 with the lessened 1405.0 shares during the period. STSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.