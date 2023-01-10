As of Monday, AMTD IDEA Group’s (NYSE:AMTD) stock closed at $1.73, down from $1.90 the previous day. While AMTD IDEA Group has underperformed by -8.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTD fell by -73.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.80 to $1.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.33% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 601.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AMTD IDEA Group’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMTD is recording 1.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.43%, with a loss of -3.89% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD IDEA Group Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing AMTD IDEA Group shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 573.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

