Within its last year performance, AUMN fell by -13.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.63 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.85% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2015, ROTH Capital Downgraded Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 09, 2014, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AUMN. H.C. Wainwright also rated AUMN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $1.80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2014. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on December 12, 2011, and assigned a price target of $13.63.

Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Golden Minerals Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AUMN is recording an average volume of 427.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 5.69% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Golden Minerals Company Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in AUMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 357,897 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,493,538.

AUMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.30% at present.