In Friday’s session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) marked $1.21 per share, down from $1.26 in the previous session. While Top Ships Inc. has underperformed by -3.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -93.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.80 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -85.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Top Ships Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TOPS has an average volume of 3.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.20%, with a loss of -5.47% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in TOPS has increased by 397.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $80568.0, following the purchase of 21,316 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in TOPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 170.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,287 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25359.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,397.

During the first quarter, IFP Advisors, Inc. added a 2,375 position in TOPS. Tower Research Capital LLC purchased an additional 1067.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10,670.00%, now holding 1077.0 shares worth $3253.0. At the end of the first quarter, Arbor Point Advisors LLC decreased its TOPS holdings by -2.00% and now holds 49.0 TOPS shares valued at $148.0 with the lessened 1.0 shares during the period. TOPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.