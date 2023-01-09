The share price of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) rose to $0.17 per share on Friday from $0.16. While Akanda Corp. has overperformed by 7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AKAN is recording an average volume of 655.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.87%, with a gain of 18.39% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Akanda Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in AKAN has decreased by -67.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $6160.0, following the sale of -58,463 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AKAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.71%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its AKAN holdings by 130.64% and now holds 9606.0 AKAN shares valued at $2113.0 with the added 5441.0 shares during the period. AKAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.