Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) closed Friday at $1.56 per share, up from $1.50 a day earlier. While Tritium DCFC Limited has overperformed by 4.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DCFC fell by -84.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.75 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DCFC. B. Riley Securities also rated DCFC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DCFC, as published in its report on February 01, 2022.

Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tritium DCFC Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DCFC is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.71%, with a loss of -10.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.88, showing growth from the present price of $1.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tritium DCFC Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DCFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DCFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in DCFC has increased by 49.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,511,128 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.62 million, following the purchase of 1,167,961 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 990,875 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 990,875.

During the first quarter, Erste Asset Management GmbH added a 399,271 position in DCFC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Pla purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 133.83%, now holding 0.62 million shares worth $0.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tang Capital Management LLC decreased its DCFC holdings by -20.00% and now holds 0.4 million DCFC shares valued at $0.64 million with the lessened 100000.0 shares during the period. DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.40% at present.