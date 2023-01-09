In Friday’s session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) marked $0.61 per share, up from $0.43 in the previous session. While Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has overperformed by 40.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHIO fell by -41.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.42 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PHIO has an average volume of 241.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.29%, with a gain of 69.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PHIO has decreased by -26.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 218,192 shares of the stock, with a value of $91641.0, following the sale of -77,611 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in PHIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.05%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its PHIO holdings by -16.53% and now holds 23198.0 PHIO shares valued at $9743.0 with the lessened 4595.0 shares during the period. PHIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.30% at present.