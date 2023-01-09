A share of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) closed at $3.57 per share on Friday, up from $3.43 day before. While ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has overperformed by 4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRQR fell by -53.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.88 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 260.88% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on February 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PRQR. Stifel also Downgraded PRQR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for PRQR, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Stifel’s report from May 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for PRQR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRQR is registering an average volume of 2.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.77%, with a gain of 5.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.21, showing decline from the present price of $3.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRQR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRQR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRQR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,300,000.

During the first quarter, Opaleye Management, Inc. added a 375,000 position in PRQR. Prosight Management LP purchased an additional 8781.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.51%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $2.11 million. PRQR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.20% at present.