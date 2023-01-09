A share of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) closed at $0.10 per share on Friday, down from $0.11 day before. While Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -8.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBTS fell by -79.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.21 to $0.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2019, The Benchmark Company started tracking Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) recommending Speculative Buy.

Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PBTS is registering an average volume of 8.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.96%, with a gain of 4.12% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 109,570 shares of the stock, with a value of $14902.0, following the purchase of 109,570 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 66,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9110.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 66,985.

PBTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.44% at present.