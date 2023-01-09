A share of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) closed at $22.94 per share on Friday, down from $29.95 day before. While AMTD Digital Inc. has underperformed by -23.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HKD is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 50.14%, with a gain of 123.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD Digital Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing AMTD Digital Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 143.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HKD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HKD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.0, following the purchase of 2 additional shares during the last quarter.

HKD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.10% at present.