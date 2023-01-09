Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) closed Friday at $1.78 per share, up from $1.68 a day earlier. While Yatsen Holding Limited has overperformed by 5.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YSG fell by -2.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.01% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2021, Raymond James started tracking Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for YSG. Goldman also rated YSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020.

Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Yatsen Holding Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and YSG is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.09%, with a gain of 29.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.34, showing decline from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatsen Holding Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HHLR Advisors Ltd.’s position in YSG has decreased by -13.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,939,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.63 million, following the sale of -5,512,513 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in YSG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,102,938 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,822,399.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Singapore P increased its YSG holdings by 6.41% and now holds 3.28 million YSG shares valued at $4.0 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. YSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.