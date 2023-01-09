The share price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) rose to $0.16 per share on Friday from $0.15. While Guardforce AI Co. Limited has overperformed by 4.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFAI fell by -86.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.16 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.77% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GFAI is recording an average volume of 717.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.67%, with a gain of 22.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardforce AI Co. Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in GFAI has increased by 134.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 81,679 shares of the stock, with a value of $15764.0, following the purchase of 46,808 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another decreased to its shares in GFAI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -29,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7844.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 40,640.

During the first quarter, Two Sigma Advisers LP subtracted a -2,200 position in GFAI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Ma sold an additional 7257.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.22%, now holding 17576.0 shares worth $3392.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its GFAI holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 GFAI shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 40000.0 shares during the period. GFAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.