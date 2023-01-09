As of Friday, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock closed at $0.07, down from $0.08 the previous day. While Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has underperformed by -4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GMBL fell by -98.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.79 to $0.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.48% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On November 02, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 27, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GMBL. The Benchmark Company also rated GMBL shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2021. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GMBL, as published in its report on March 25, 2021.

Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GMBL is recording 4.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.87%, with a loss of -12.62% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Esports Entertainment Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,065,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.84 million, following the purchase of 7,065,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC made another increased to its shares in GMBL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 982.43%.

GMBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.40% at present.