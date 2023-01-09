In Friday’s session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) marked $0.51 per share, down from $0.53 in the previous session. While Leap Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPTX fell by -82.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.71% in the last 200 days.

On October 04, 2021, Mizuho started tracking Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) recommending Buy. Piper Sandler also rated LPTX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2020. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on February 11, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. Raymond James November 15, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LPTX, as published in its report on November 15, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LPTX has an average volume of 619.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.53%, with a gain of 17.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.10, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leap Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in LPTX has decreased by -6.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,472,148 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.52 million, following the sale of -479,300 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,000,000.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 6,900 position in LPTX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 7840.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.24%, now holding 3.25 million shares worth $1.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its LPTX holdings by 57.31% and now holds 2.27 million LPTX shares valued at $1.37 million with the added 0.83 million shares during the period. LPTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.50% at present.